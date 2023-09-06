Here’s when ‘Taskmaster’ series 16 starts on TV

Channel 4 has announced Taskmaster series 16 will kick off later this month.

The comedy game show returns on September 12 on Channel 4 at 9pm, with a new batch of celebrities joining hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

READ MORE: Every Taskmaster contestant ranked by how much they made us laugh

In the sixteenth series, the line-up includes comedians Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell and Sue Perkins. Rounding out the roster is actor Susan Wokoma, best known for starring in Chewing Gum, Cheaters and Enola Holmes.

Advertisement

A synopsis for the series reads: “Week by week this fragrant five will wrangle giant ducks, design fresh sausages and create googly-eyed gangs as they seek to attract a word of praise from the Taskmaster.

“When the dust has settled after 10 gruelling episodes, one contestant will rise from their little seat to collect the coolest prize on TV: a big gold head plonked on a small wooden plinth.”

The show’s fifteenth series, which aired earlier this year, featured Frankie Boyle, Jenny Eclair, Ivo Graham, Kiell-Smith Bynoe and Mae Martin.

In March of this year, Channel 4 announced the show had been renewed for six more seasons. Taskmaster originally began on Dave in 2015 before it moved to Channel 4 in 2020.

A new eight-part spin-off, Junior Taskmaster, was announced earlier this year, for children aged between 9 and 11. The show is set to be hosted by comedian Rose Matafeo and writer Mike Wozniak.

Advertisement

Speaking about taking on the role, Matafeo said: “To be appointed as Junior Taskmaster is one of the greatest honours of my already wildly successful career. I am greatly looking forward to the power going to my head.”

A release date for Junior Taskmaster has yet to be announced.