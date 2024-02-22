Here’s when ‘The Boys’ season four debuts on Prime Video

Prime Video has announced details today (February 22) of season four of The Boys.

A synopsis of the new season reads: “In season four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

“Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

The fourth season will return with three episodes this summer on June 13, followed by a new episode weekly.

The season finale will air on July 18 and all eight episodes of the season will air exclusively on Prime.

Break out the confetti. The Boys Season 4 premieres June 13. pic.twitter.com/Bt6dtwirhK — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 22, 2024

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry.

In 2022, it was also announced that Jeffrey Dean Morgan joined the cast of The Boys in a mystery role.

In a four star review of season three, NME wrote: “Season three of The Boys toys with the successful formula but maintains jaw-dropping results throughout. especially with the introduction of musical numbers, a reality TV show and new superhero Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

“It’s still the most adult, most graphic and most fun superhero show around and this bold and batshit run of episodes sees The Boys very much back in town.”