Here’s when ‘The Last Of Us’ season two will start filming

The Last Of Us season two is due to start filming sooner rather than later, according to lead actor Pedro Pascal.

The HBO adaption of the hit video game has proved to be a global success. And, despite the first series still airing, people have already begun asking about the all-important follow-up series to mimic The Last Of Us: Part II.

Despite doing the rounds for another hugely lauded hit series, The Mandalorian, Pascal was asked for an update – if indeed there was one – on a new season for The Last Of Us. Pascal teased that filming would begin in “the year 2023”.

Responding to a question from Collider over whether season two was green-lit for filming, Pascal said: “In the year 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? We’re getting into spring?”

Relenting, the Narcos star provided a small update, adding: “Yes, there is a chance. Yes.”

Bella Ramsey has also spoke briefly about the prospect of being able to explore some of the storylines from The Last Of Us: Part II. “I’m really excited, to be honest, for the Ellie/Dina story,” Ramsey told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Though the second game in the franchise is currently the end of Ellie’s story to date, and season two of the show may not be the end for the HBO series. Prior to news of the show’s renewal, co-creator Craig Mazin said that while showrunners don’t see the series as one that runs for seasons upon seasons, he admitted that “probably the amount of remaining story [in The Last of Us: Part II] would take us more than a season to tell.”

Meanwhile, the makers of the game have said there are still no plans to make a third instalment. Despite the popularity of the games, and now its TV adaption, publisher Naughty Dog recently said that “just because something is successful, people think there’s all this pressure and we have to make a sequel. That’s not the case.”

The Last of Us season one finale is slated to air on March 12