Here’s who’s playing Tegan and Sara in their ‘High School’ TV series

The cast has been announced for Tegan and Sara’s TV adaptation of their memoir High School.

The pop duo’s 2019 book is set to be turned into a TV series for Amazon’s IMDb TV, with Tegan and Sara serving as executive producers alongside writer-director Clea DuVall.

After being discovered by the duo themselves, TikTok stars and twins Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland have been cast to play teenage versions of Tegan and Sara respectively.

Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) has also been cast to play their mother Simone, while Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will play Simone’s boyfriend Patrick.

In a statement, Tegan Quin said: “It felt kismet when I saw Railey and Seazynn for the first time on TikTok. There was something undeniably intriguing about them: They were sweet and original, impossible not to watch. I felt compelled to send Sara the video. ‘Too bad they don’t act,’ I texted her.

“Sara wasn’t deterred. They were performers, musical and dynamic. ‘You can’t teach charisma,’ Sara said, which they had in spades. Sara was relentless – these were the twins that had to play us. We were overjoyed when they were cast, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that it all worked out.”

High School is scheduled to begin shooting on March 21 in Calgary, Canada, with a release date yet to be announced.

A description of the series reads: “High School is a story about finding your own identity – a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own.

“Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.”

Last month, the duo released a reimagined version of their 2004 album ‘So Jealous’. They also finished recording their 10th studio album in November last year.