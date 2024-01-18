Here’s why the planned Emmys tribute to Matthew Perry was cancelled

The team behind the 2024 Emmys have revealed why a bigger tribute to the late Matthew Perry was cancelled.

This year’s ceremony featured a short tribute to the actor during the event’s “In Memoriam” section, which was backed by the iconic Friends theme tune.

However, the team behind the this year’s awards show have revealed that there were initially plans for an even bigger tribute, which would have featured the sitcom’s cast.

Advertisement

“We had talked about it early on,” executive producer Jesse Collins told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I can imagine, from their side, they’re mourning someone who was still very close to them.

“I can’t speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon.”

Fellow executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay further added that Perry’s death is “still very fresh” for his former colleagues.

Perry passed away at the age of 54 in October last year, having been found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. A post-mortem examination concluded the actor died from the “acute effects of ketamine”.

Other contributing factors listed were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, used to treat opioid use disorder.

Advertisement

Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends. His other credits include The West Wing, Ally McBeal and Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip.

Throughout his life, Perry was open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, which he documented in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing.

Following his death, his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow all paid tribute in a joint statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” they wrote. “We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

In other news, it was recently reported that the cast of Friends are planning a special reunion to honour Perry.