A big night for Killing Eve.

Killing Eve has led the winners at the 2019 British Academy Television Awards, scooping the prizes for best drama series, best leading actress for Jodie Comer and a best supporting actress going for Fiona Shaw.

The acclaimed drama, penned by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, led the winners on a strong night for British talent.

Accepting the award, Comer said: “I’ve watched the Baftas for many many years on my own in my bedroom,” said Comer. “It’s just the dream and I’m very emotional, I did blub the whole way through it.”

The ceremony also sparked headlines when David Schwimmer presented an award and faced some lighthearted criticism about the perceived lack of diversity in hit sitcom Friends.

You can check out the winners in full below.