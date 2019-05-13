A big night for Killing Eve.
Killing Eve has led the winners at the 2019 British Academy Television Awards, scooping the prizes for best drama series, best leading actress for Jodie Comer and a best supporting actress going for Fiona Shaw.
The acclaimed drama, penned by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, led the winners on a strong night for British talent.
Accepting the award, Comer said: “I’ve watched the Baftas for many many years on my own in my bedroom,” said Comer. “It’s just the dream and I’m very emotional, I did blub the whole way through it.”
The ceremony also sparked headlines when David Schwimmer presented an award and faced some lighthearted criticism about the perceived lack of diversity in hit sitcom Friends.
You can check out the winners in full below.
Comedy Entertainment Programme – A League of Their Own
Breakthrough Talent – Akemnji Ndifornyen
Live Event – The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
News Coverage – Cambridge Analytica Uncovered
Current Affairs – Myanmar’s Killing Fields
International – Succession
Factual Series – Louis Theroux’s Altered States
Single Documentary – Gun No. 6
Features – Who Do you Think You Are
Short Form Programme – Missed Call
Single Drama – Kill My Debt
Mini Series – Patrick Melrose
Supporting Actor – Ben Whishaw
Supporting Actress – Fiona Shaw
Entertainment Programme – Britain’s Got Talent
Specialist Factual – Suffragettes
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme – Steve Pemberton
Special Award – Nicola Shindler
Reality & Constructed Reality – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme – Jessica Hynes
Soap & Continuing Drama – EastEnders
Sport – 2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden
Scripted Comedy – Sally4Ever
Drama Series – Killing Eve
Entertainment Performance – Lee Mack
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment – Bodyguard
The Fellowship – Joan Bakewell
Leading Actor – Benedict Cumberbatch
Leading Actress – Jodie Comer