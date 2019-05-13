Trending:

Female talent dominates TV BAFTAs 2019

Nick Reilly

A big night for Killing Eve.

Killing Eve has led the winners at the 2019 British Academy Television Awards, scooping the prizes for best drama series, best leading actress for Jodie Comer and a best supporting actress going for Fiona Shaw.

The acclaimed drama, penned by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, led the winners on a strong night for British talent.

Accepting the award, Comer said: “I’ve watched the Baftas for many many years on my own in my bedroom,” said Comer. “It’s just the dream and I’m very emotional, I did blub the whole way through it.”

The ceremony also sparked headlines when David Schwimmer presented an award and faced some lighthearted criticism about the perceived lack of diversity in hit sitcom Friends.

You can check out the winners in full below.

Comedy Entertainment Programme – A League of Their Own

Breakthrough Talent – Akemnji Ndifornyen

Live Event – The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

News Coverage – Cambridge Analytica Uncovered

Current Affairs – Myanmar’s Killing Fields

International – Succession

Factual Series – Louis Theroux’s Altered States

Single Documentary – Gun No. 6

Features – Who Do you Think You Are

Short Form Programme – Missed Call

Single Drama – Kill My Debt

Mini Series – Patrick Melrose

Supporting Actor – Ben Whishaw

Supporting Actress – Fiona Shaw

Entertainment Programme – Britain’s Got Talent

Specialist Factual – Suffragettes

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme – Steve Pemberton

Special Award – Nicola Shindler

Reality & Constructed Reality – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme Jessica Hynes

Soap & Continuing Drama – EastEnders

Sport – 2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden

Scripted Comedy – Sally4Ever

Drama Series – Killing Eve

Entertainment Performance Lee Mack

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment – Bodyguard

The Fellowship – Joan Bakewell

Leading Actor Benedict Cumberbatch

Leading Actress – Jodie Comer