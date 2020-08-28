Heroes star Greg Grunberg has called the 2015 reboot “disappointing”, and is rooting for a new big-screen adaptation.

10 years after the sci-fi show ended, Grunberg, who played telepathic police officer Matt Parkman, explained to NME why Heroes Reborn felt like a missed opportunity.

“That was a bit disappointing for me as far as my character,” he said. “I was killing everyone. I’m like, ‘What is Matt Parkman doing killing everyone?’ That just didn’t make sense.”

He added: “I felt like they were going in the right direction, character wise, and there were some great actors and everybody did a great job. But it just didn’t flow the same way.”

In terms of potential projects in the future, Grunberg voiced his support for a cinematic take “I had the time of my life and loved that character so much,” he began. “I would love to see it done on the big screen.

“If you gave it a big budget or big stories – let’s do it as a feature film. Let’s see Heroes the movie, and see what happens there.”

Reflecting on the show’s legacy, the actor said Heroes was “ahead of its time” and points to series including The Boys as contemporary projects moving the genre forward.

“That show takes what we did in Heroes and takes it to the next level,” he explains. “It takes these characters and makes them so popular and powerful, that suddenly you’re like, ‘They’re unstoppable’. I want to be on The Boys!”

On his new community-led documentary The Horror Crowd, premiering this week, Grunberg explains why the genre, and characters, always take precedence over the scale.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a big budget or a low budget thing. Story is story, character is character,” he says. “I always kind of liken it to sitting on a train. If you’re on a train next to somebody who’s really interesting, that ride is going to go by [so quickly] and you’re going to love it. But if that person is boring, it’s laborious and long.

“A movie or a TV series or any of these things are all the same way. You’re sitting on the edge of your seat, you’re leaning in on any of these horror movies or any of these movies, because you’re engaged with a character, you relate to them, you care about them.”

‘The Horror Crowd’ will receive its world premiere on August 29 at FrightFest Digital Edition 2020