‘High Fidelity’ cancelled by Hulu after one season

Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’ has been cancelled by the streaming service after just one season.

The cast, including the show’s star Zoë Kravitz, were notified of the decision on Wednesday (August 5).

The first and only season of ‘High Fidelity’ aired on Hulu in February this year and ran for ten episodes. While Hulu doesn’t release official viewership data, the series did receive strong reviews on Rotten Tomatoes upon its debut, scoring an 86 per cent approval rating from critics and 82 per cent from audiences.

Advertisement

A reinterpretation of the 2000 film and 1995 novel by Nick Hornby, the show was originally picked up to series in 2018 and developed for Disney+. The program was then moved to Hulu a year later in April 2019, after Disney gained control of the streaming platform. It was decided that ‘High Fidelity’ would be a better-fit for Hulu’s older audience, rather than Disney+’s family-friendly demographic.

Kravitz starred in the romantic comedy as Rob, a music and pop culture loving record store owner. Set in Brooklyn, the series followed Rob as she grappled with failed past relationships.

Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, starred in the original film.

The show was created by Veronica West and Sarah Kucerska, who were also the executive producers. The pair expressed their long-term vision for the series during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in February, where they said, “I think we’re going to go on relationship stories and other kinds of stories with Cherise and Simon and the universe will continue to expand.”

Advertisement

“Hopefully there are more seasons of ‘High Fidelity'”.