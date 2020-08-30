The second season of Hulu’s High Fidelity TV reboot was set to focus entirely on the character of Cherise, according to comments from one of the shortly-lived TV adaptation’s cast.

The first season followed the various heartbreaks of record store owner Rob (Zoë Kravitz) and her employee and ex-boyfriend Simon (David H. Miller), before being cancelled by Hulu earlier this month.

Speaking to The LA Times, Kingsley Ben-Adir, who played Rob’s ex Mac, said that the show already had big ideas for moving forward – including a season devoted to the character played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

“Annoyingly, Season 2 was really gonna be a Cherise-focused season,” he said. “She was gonna become the lead of the show, and the story was leaning toward being about where she’d come from, her heartbreaks and her family background.”

Ben-Adir also praised the show for not stepping beyond racial stereotypes commonly portrayed on TV. “I also enjoyed building that relationship with Zoë so much. It’s a little bit heartbreaking because we were playing this Black couple onscreen but no one goes to jail, and no one’s brother or dad is in prison,” he said.

“We were just two Black people in love, and we never spoke about that fact. It’s important for all people to see Black people represented in a way where it’s just like, ‘We’re just normal, we just do regular things too.’”

On August 6, Kravitz took to Instagram to comment on Hulu’s decision not renew High Fidelity, thanking fans for watching and supporting the show, and delivering a terse message to the streaming service.

Responding to a sympathetic comment from Tessa Thompson, Kravitz then replied: “it’s cool. at least hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait.”