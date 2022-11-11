Hilary Duff rebukes virginity claims in “money grab” Aaron Carter memoir

Hilary Duff has called an unfinished memoir about Aaron Carter’s life a “money grab”.

The actress, who dated the late singer on and off between 2000-2003, has criticised the impending release of Carter’s incomplete, posthumous memoir titled (My Father’s Son): Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story Of An Incomplete Life.

She has said that its content – some of which includes a claim that she and Carter lost their virginity to one another as young teenagers – is “unverified click-bait”.

Advertisement

Carter’s death was confirmed on Saturday (November 5) after Los Angeles police officers found his body at his home in Lancaster, California. The family of the 34-year-old star, who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, are now investigating the cause of his death.

An excerpt from the book that was published in the New York Post [via the Evening Standard] reads: “Hilary and I lost our virginity to each other at a hotel… in LA.

“I think it was her birthday, maybe her 13th [September 28, 2000], but I don’t remember. Her friends walked in, and we just yelled at them to get out.”

Duff told Billboard: “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalise on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work.”

She added to the Daily Mail: “To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

Advertisement

It was revealed in the wake of Carter’s death that he was working on a memoir. The book, comprising three years of interviews between Carter and author Andy Symonds, is due for release this Tuesday (November 15).

Duff’s comments echo those of Carter’s manager, Taylor Helgeson of Big Umbrella Management.

Helgeson said: “In the few short days following our dear friend’s passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorised releases including an album, a single and now it seems a book.

“This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking. We would ask the parties responsible to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates.”

The co-writer of Carter’s memoir, Andy Symonds, said: “Aaron was an open book during the writing process. It’s a tragic irony that his autobiography will never include all his stories, thoughts, hopes, and dreams as he intended.”

Following confirmation of Carter’s death, Duff, who starred in teen sitcom Lizzie McGuire, paid tribute to him on Instagram.

“For Aaron – I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” she wrote. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

Carter released four solo albums as a child. His 1997 self-titled debut sold more than one million copies worldwide.

His later career included releases of an EP and several compilations as well as an appearance on the US reality show Dancing With The Stars. The star had a history of drug offences and went to rehab on a number of occasions.

Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. During the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.