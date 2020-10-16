A new trailer for the upcoming second season of His Dark Materials has been shared – get a first glimpse of The Subtle Knife below.

The new trailer, which is based on the second book of Philip Pullman’s iconic series, follows an epic first trailer, shared back in August.

The first season of the HBO/BBC show came out last year, and the upcoming second series was first previewed with an initial teaser at Comic-Con@Home earlier this summer.

The new trailer, the first full-length preview of the new season so far, sees Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) meeting in the town of Cittàgazze while being chased by Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson) and the Magisterium. See it below.

The official synopsis for season two, which is due on BBC One before the end of the year, reads: “Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown.

“In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them.

“Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.”

Reviewing the first season of His Dark Materials, NME wrote: “For the most part, His Dark Materials has a very regal vibe. The cinematography is beautiful and the cameras frequently cut to wide, sweeping shots of the countryside – accompanied by a majestic score that wouldn’t sound out of place in a Bond movie.

“Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings are touchstones here – and the tone is very much like a big, Christmas-time family blockbuster. The difference, crucially, is that nothing feels hammy or cheesy.”