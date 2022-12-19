‘His Dark Materials’ season three pays tribute to Helen McCrory

His Dark Materials paid tribute to Helen McCrory in the first episode of season three.

The actor, who voiced the character of Stelmaria in the BBC fantasy series, passed away aged 52 in April 2021 following a battle with cancer.

During the opening episode of season three, titled The Enchanted Sleeper, the show paid tribute to McCrory in the closing credits, writing: “In memory of Helen McCrory, OBE.”

For the third and final season, Victoria Hamilton (The Crown) has replaced McCrory in the role of Stelmaria.

The show’s third season is based on the final novel in Philip Pullman’s book trilogy, The Amber Spyglass. It picks up following Lyra’s (Dafne Keen) abduction at the hands of her mother Marisa Coulter (Ruth Wilson), as Will (Amir Wilson) continues his attempt to save her.

Newcomers to the cast for season three include Adewale Akinnuo-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe and Jamie Ward as Father Gomez. Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison and Chipo Chung play rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania respectively, while Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe plays Ama.

In a four-star review of the third season, NME wrote: “This continues to be impressive plate-spinning storytelling, with characters moving through multiple dimensions while keeping them emotionally grounded.

“However, there is one question which might never be answered – have the Gallivespians, the ninja fairies who’ve sided with Lord Asriel, seen The Matrix and adopted Neo’s wardrobe? With all the world-hopping going on here, it’s not unlikely.”

All eight episodes of His Dark Materials season three are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The final season airs on HBO Max in the US.