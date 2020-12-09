Hoops has been cancelled by Netflix after just one season, according to Variety.

The adult animated comedy series premiered on August 21, starring Jake Johnson (New Girl) as a high-school basketball coach tasked with turning around the school team.

The series also starred Ron Funches, Cleo King, Natasha Leggero, A.D. Miles, Steve Berg, Rob Riggle, and Sam Richardson. It also included the voices of Nick Swardson, Eric Edelstein, Mary Holland, Gil Ozeri, and Max Greenfield.

Hoops was created by Ben Hoffman, who also voiced the character Time Bomb. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed 21 Jump Street, also served as executive producers.

Netflix did not release a statement following the cancellation of Hoops.

Another adult animated comedy on Netflix’s current slate is Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth, which premiered its fourth season last week (December 4).

In a four-star review of season four of Big Mouth, NME said: “This season’s shift towards lessons of gratitude, acceptance and anxiety shows that these kids are growing up a little, tackling issues that have a place in the world whatever your age.”

Earlier this year, Jenny Slate stepped down from voicing Missy, saying a Black actor should play the character instead.

Ayo Edibiri made her debut taking over from Slate in the penultimate episode of Big Mouth season four. In the season review, NME said: “Edibiri fits right in, as Missy thrives throughout the season, and it’s exciting to see where she’ll go next.”

Big Mouth is streaming on Netflix now.