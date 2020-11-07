News

Horrified ‘Simpsons’ fans react to terrifying tribute dance on ‘Strictly’

"'The Simpsons' dance on 'Strictly' is one of the most horrifying things I’ve ever seen and I am very online"

By Will Richards
Strictly
'The Simpsons' tribute on 'Strictly Come Dancing'. Credit: BBC.

The Simpsons fans have been reacting to a terrifying tribute to the iconic show on tonight’s (November 7) episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

On the latest edition of the long-running BBC show, contestant Max George of boy band The Wanted and his partner, professional dancer Dianne Buswell, dressed up as Marge and Homer Simpson.

Their bizarre performance was soundtracked by The Simpsons’ legendary theme song. See the performance below.

Advertisement

Reacting to the performance on Twitter, horrified Simpsons fans didn’t hold back regarding their feelings about the performance.

“Maybe we just make a pact never to speak of that Simpsons routine ever again?” one tweeted, with another adding: “I hate this Simpsons dance. HATE.”

Advertisement

“The Simpsons dance on Strictly is one of the most horrifying things I’ve ever seen and I am very online,” another fan wrote.

“It sucked and made me sad.”

Other reactions included: “I’ve just watched the Strictly Simpsons clip and currently reevaluating all of my life choices,” and “If I didn’t need counselling for lockdown part 2, I definitely need it for Diane and Max’s Simpsons routine on Strictly.”

See other reactions from horrified fans to the Simpsons tribute on Strictly Come Dancing below, including one who wrote: “could’ve gone my whole life without seeing Marge Simpsons knickers but apparently Strictly Come Dancing had other plans for me.”

In other Simpsons news, the 31st season of the long-running sitcom premiered on Disney+ yesterday (November 6).

Simpsons fans can look forward to a starry cast of celebrity guests lending their voices, with new additions including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Pose star Billy Porter and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

Other guest stars include John Mulaney, Joey King, Kevin Smith, Jim Parsons, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen and Lilly Singh. There will also be musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement