Horrified ‘Simpsons’ fans react to terrifying tribute dance on ‘Strictly’

The Simpsons fans have been reacting to a terrifying tribute to the iconic show on tonight’s (November 7) episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

On the latest edition of the long-running BBC show, contestant Max George of boy band The Wanted and his partner, professional dancer Dianne Buswell, dressed up as Marge and Homer Simpson.

Their bizarre performance was soundtracked by The Simpsons’ legendary theme song. See the performance below.

Reacting to the performance on Twitter, horrified Simpsons fans didn’t hold back regarding their feelings about the performance.

“Maybe we just make a pact never to speak of that Simpsons routine ever again?” one tweeted, with another adding: “I hate this Simpsons dance. HATE.”

Maybe we just make a pact never to speak of that Simpsons routine ever again? #Strictly — Frankie and Clover (@strictlyblog) November 7, 2020

I hate this Simpsons dance. HATE #Strictly — 🐝-List at Capital (@BListAtCapital) November 7, 2020

“The Simpsons dance on Strictly is one of the most horrifying things I’ve ever seen and I am very online,” another fan wrote.

“It sucked and made me sad.”

It sucked and made me sad — Yano (@Matt_MYano) November 7, 2020

Other reactions included: “I’ve just watched the Strictly Simpsons clip and currently reevaluating all of my life choices,” and “If I didn’t need counselling for lockdown part 2, I definitely need it for Diane and Max’s Simpsons routine on Strictly.”

I’ve just watched the Strictly Simpsons clip and currently reevaluating all of my life choices — TellyAddict (@TVAddict2020) November 7, 2020

if I didn’t need counselling for lockdown part 2, I definitely need it for Diane and Max’s Simpsons routine on #Strictly — Alex Foster (@fozzili) November 7, 2020 See other reactions from horrified fans to the Simpsons tribute on Strictly Come Dancing below, including one who wrote: “could’ve gone my whole life without seeing Marge Simpsons knickers but apparently Strictly Come Dancing had other plans for me.”

My therapist: the Simpson’s strictly routine isn’t real and can’t hurt you

The Simpson’s strictly routine: pic.twitter.com/O9t8Hv44Ui — sarah (@theenicewitch) November 7, 2020

strictly on in the background. fucking TEARS at that simpsons dance. the most cursed thing😭 — SΞHDΞV🐺 (@Ioversmeeting) November 7, 2020

I could’ve gone my whole life without seeing Marge Simpsons knickers but apparently Strictly Come Dancing had other plans for me https://t.co/RG2VaGqMEg — Tommy (@Tommy_Byrn) November 7, 2020

In other Simpsons news, the 31st season of the long-running sitcom premiered on Disney+ yesterday (November 6).

Simpsons fans can look forward to a starry cast of celebrity guests lending their voices, with new additions including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Pose star Billy Porter and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

Other guest stars include John Mulaney, Joey King, Kevin Smith, Jim Parsons, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen and Lilly Singh. There will also be musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.