‘Hospital Playlist’ spin-off ‘Resident Playbook’ delayed into second half of 2024

Upcoming K-drama Resident Playbook, a spin-off of the popular Hospital Playlist, has been postponed into the second half of 2024.

South Korean news outlet OSEN reported yesterday (March 21) that the premiere of Resident Playbook would be moved to the second-half of 2024. The show was previously scheduled to begin airing on May 11, following the finale of K-drama Queen of Tears, which will wrap up on April 28.

OSEN also claimed that a separate series titled The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, starring Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ryeo-won, will have its broadcast moved up to fill Resident Playbook‘s original spot.

The report has since been confirmed by tvN. “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon will air after Queen of Tears concludes. Resident Playbook is slated for broadcast in the latter half of the year, with the exact timing yet to be determined,” it read, per Soompi.

tvN added that “recent developments” were taken into account when deciding to postpone the premiere of Resident Playbook. It is likely in reference to more than 1,600 doctors at a number of South Korea’s major hospitals walking out to protest against wage and working conditions.

Resident Playbook was previously described by the broadcaster as a “realistic and relatable” tale of the lives, dynamics and friendships of the doctors and residents at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center.

Hospital Playlist director Shin Won-ho and writer Lee Woo-jung were involved in the creation of the anticipated spin-off series. The show will also star the likes of Go Yoon-jung, Kang You-seok, Shin Si-ah and more.

Resident Playbook will also be available internationally through Netflix, the streaming service announced back in February when it released its slate of Korean shows and movies that will premiere on the platform in 2024.