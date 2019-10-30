House of The Dragon: HBO confirms new ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

It's happening...

HBO has confirmed details of a new Game of Thrones prequel, only hours after the main spin-off was cancelled.

The new offering, titled House of The Dragon, is based on Thrones companion book Fire & Blood and has been handed a 10-episode series by HBO.

Taking place some 300 years before the events of the main series, it tells the story of House Targaryen.

Created by Thrones author George RR Martin and writer Ryan Condal, it will be led by Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik who teams up with Condal as showrunner. Sapochnik is known for directing some of Thrones‘ most acclaimed episodes – including ‘Battle of the Bastards’, ‘Hardhome’ and ‘The Long Night’.

“The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming. “We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

It comes after it was confirmed yesterday (October 29) that HBO’s first Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts will no longer happen.

The series, which was set to take place thousands of years before the flagship show, was reportedly canned after HBO opted not to commission a full series – with production on a pilot episode wrapping in June this year.

According to reports, the latest prequel will instead take place only hundreds of years before the main show. It is set to chronicle the civil war that eventually led up to the legendary “Dance of the Dragons”.