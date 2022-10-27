Here’s what happens in the ‘House Of The Dragon’ books

The first season of House Of The Dragon, the prequel spin-off series of Game Of Thrones, concluded last week (October 23), giving fans a fuller picture of how George R.R. Martin’s book Fire And Blood would be adapted.

The show is set around 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and follows the start of the Targaryen family’s demise.

While there were many deaths in the HBO adaptation of the book, Fire And Blood contains its own set of snuffings – both natural and malicious. There is some crossover between the novel and TV show, including the death of King Viserys who, in both, dies after gradually getting weaker as the story progresses. Following his passing, Aegon is crowned Aegon II, while Rhaenyra is not told of her father’s expiration, leading to the civil war between the Targaryen families.

Other deaths appear in both the programme and the book, but differ slightly, including Laenor Velaryon, who in Fire And Blood is killed by his friend Ser Qarl Correy. However, in House Of The Dragon, Laenor fakes his death and leaves Westeros with Qarl. Jacaerys, Lucerys and Joffrey Velaryon, meanwhile, are all killed during the civil war dubbed Dance Of The Dragons in the book but, in the show, Lucerys dies in the season one finale, with his death sparking a potential bloody conflict in season two.

House Of The Dragon season one might have concluded, but the show has not yet recreated all of Fire And Blood, suggesting many more deaths to come. If showrunners stay faithful to their source material, future episodes will see Princess Rhaenyra be fed to a dragon, Alicent Hightower go insane before succumbing to the Winter Fever, Prince Daemon dying in the Battle Above Gods Eye – after killing Aemond – and Corlys Velaryon dying of old age.

Elsewhere, fans can expect Rhaenys Targaryen to be presumed dead after her dragon Meleys meets its end during the Battle of Rook’s Rest, Aegon II to be killed via poison, and Helaena Targaryen to take her own life.

Upon premiering in August, House Of The Dragon broke HBO’s record for the network’s biggest premiere, drawing in over 10million viewers in the US. In the UK, meanwhile, the show attracted more than 4million viewers on Sky, beating the launch of Game Of Thrones in 2011.

Meanwhile, George R.R. Martin has given an update on his next book, The Winds Of Winter, saying it is “three-quarters of the way done”. The long-awaited novel will follow 2011’s A Dance With Dragons and will continue the A Song Of Ice And Fire series.