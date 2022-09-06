‘House Of The Dragon’ breaks viewing records in the UK

House Of The Dragon has become Sky’s biggest US drama launch and the most watched Sky Atlantic premiere ever.

After the show’s premiere broke records at HBO, attracting almost 10million viewers, the Game Of Thrones prequel has smashed viewing records in the UK.

According to Sky (via Deadline), the first episode has attracted more than four million viewers, beating the launch of Game Of Thrones in 2011.

Advertisement

Zai Bennett, head of content at Sky, said: “Momentum around House Of The Dragon just continues to build, as more and more people spread the word about its ever-current narrative of political power play married with visuals of epic scale and imagination.

“And thanks to Sky making the first episode freely available to watch via YouTube, more people than ever before will be able to sample the world-class world of Westeros.”

Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, House Of The Dragon is set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The show, which follows a war of succession among House Targaryen, stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans.

Shortly after the first episode debuted last month, HBO renewed the show for a second season.

The show’s rival, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, recently became the biggest premiere in Amazon’s history – earning 25million viewers worldwide in the first 24 hours after debuting on Friday (September 2).

Advertisement

In a four-star review of House Of The Dragon, NME wrote: “What is reassuring is that House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; six episodes in, it is all coming together to create a rich stew.”