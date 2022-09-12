‘House Of The Dragon’ celebrates royal wedding in new episode teaser

House Of The Dragon has shared a teaser for season one episode five – take a look below.

The Game of Thrones spinoff series is currently airing weekly on HBO Max, with the forthcoming episode airing on September 18.

Paddy Considine’s Viserys Targaryen can be heard saying “I wish to propose a marriage to my daughter and heir” in the start of the teaser.

“I hope to herald in a second age of dragons, ” before being warned that “knives will come out” and another person saying that “the king will die”.

Take a look at the teaser here:

House Of The Dragon recently became Sky’s biggest US drama launch and the most watched Sky Atlantic premiere ever in the UK.

After the show’s premiere broke records at HBO, attracting almost 10million viewers, the Game Of Thrones prequel smashed viewing records in the UK.

According to Sky (via Deadline), the first episode has attracted more than four million viewers, beating the launch of Game Of Thrones in 2011.

Zai Bennett, head of content at Sky, said: “Momentum around House Of The Dragon just continues to build, as more and more people spread the word about its ever-current narrative of political power play married with visuals of epic scale and imagination.

“And thanks to Sky making the first episode freely available to watch via YouTube, more people than ever before will be able to sample the world-class world of Westeros.”