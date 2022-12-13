NewsTV News

‘House Of The Dragon’: fans react to Paddy Considine Golden Globes snub

"It's a CRIME against television"

By Ella Kemp
House Of The Dragon
King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) must choose a new wife this episode. CREDIT: Sky/HBO

House Of The Dragon fans have taken to social media after Paddy Considine was not nominated for a Golden Globe.

The nominations for the Globes were announced yesterday (December 12), which saw Considine’s co-star Emma D’Arcy nominated for their performance.

However, many expressed their disappointment that Considine was not up for an award.

“House of the Dragon gets some love from the Golden Globes, but all I can do is seethe that Paddy Considine isn’t getting the RESPECT that he’s ENTITLED TO!,” fan account Winter is Coming tweeted.

Another fan shared a scene from the series which sees Considine on the throne as King Viserys, writing: “Paddy Considine gave us the most remembered scene from hotd and didn’t deserve a golden globe nomination? Are all the other nominees so much better?”

Ana María Ortiz echoed the sentiment, writing: “Paddy Considine was snubbed. That throne room scene ALONE deserved a golden globe nomination.”

Take a look at some more reactions here:

The second season is set to arrive in 2024, after it was greenlit this summer.

Speaking to Vulture about season two, HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys, said: “Don’t expect it in ‘23, but I think sometime in ‘24.”

He added: “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

