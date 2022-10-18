NewsTV News

‘House Of The Dragon’ fans react to foot fetish scene: “More trauma than Red Wedding”

"Not on my bingo card"

By Ella Kemp
Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in 'House Of The Dragon'. CREDIT: HBO/Sky

House Of The Dragon fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the foot fetish scene.

In the most recent episode which aired last Sunday (October 16), Alicent removes her shoes and stocking while having a conversation with Larys (Matthew Needham), who later pleasures himself after seeing her feet.

The scene suggests Alicent has been using this to her advantage for several years in order to gain information in similar situations.

“I’m still stuck on Alicent using her feet to get information, and having to be there while Larys… uh, collected payment,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another person praised the scene and compared it to the tone of the flagship Game Of Thrones series. “House of the Dragon is tremendous and getting better. Also, the foot scene was peak Thrones. My word,” they wrote.

Many were surprised by the episode, some joking about being “traumatised” by the scene.

Another added: “Alicent Hightower selling feet pics for information to Larys Strong was not on my bingo card for tonight’s episode.”

Take a look at some more House Of The Dragon reactions here:

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has explained why Daeron Targaryen doesn’t yet feature in House Of The Dragon.

“Yes, Alicent gave Viserys four children, three sons and a daughter,” said the Game Of Thrones author. “Their youngest son Daeron is down in Oldtown, we just did not have the time to work him in this season.”

‘House Of The Dragon’ releases new episodes at 2am every Monday on Sky Atlantic and NOW

