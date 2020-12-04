The first look at Game of Thrones prequel series House of The Dragon is here – check it out below.

The upcoming show, taking place some 300 years before the events of the original series, is set to start filming next year.

The Game of Thrones Twitter account shared a glimpse at the concept art for House of the Dragon yesterday (December 3) with the caption “Dragons are coming”.

Take a look here:

Dragons are coming.#HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Bxl763FVdY — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 3, 2020

House of the Dragon will be based on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s companion novel Fire & Blood, which charts the rise of House Targaryen 300 years before Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys starts to fight for the throne.

Paddy Considine has been cast as the lead in the show, and will be playing King Viserys Targaryen. He is described in the books as “a warm, kind and decent man” who aims to take the throne “to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy.”

Filming will begin next year, eyeing a 2022 release, at the acclaimed Leavesden Studios in Watford. This marks a departure for Game of Thrones projects, which mostly shot in Belfast, Northern Ireland over the last 10 years.

Elsewhere, Naomi Watts recently detailed the “pain” over the cancellation of her own Game of Thrones prequel series.

Watts was set to play the lead in an unnamed prequel series set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, before HBO pulled the plug last year.

“I feel your pain,” Watts said. “I equally got into it. I wasn’t a huge fan and hadn’t seen the shows until I was hired and then completely binged everything within the space of a couple of months and it’s just wonderful.”

She added: “It’s a deep shame, it would have been great fun. But I am not allowed to give anything away I’m afraid.”