‘House Of The Dragon’ season two will introduce “five new dragons”

House Of The Dragon co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal has revealed that the upcoming second season of the hit Game of Thrones prequel will feature several new dragons – five to be exact.

While at a special screening of its first season in Los Angeles recently, Condal shared “You’re going to meet five new dragons,” per The Hollywood Reporter. Condal did not elaborate on the identities or the riders of these five dragons.

Condal did, however, share that production on season two of the show will begin “soon”. While a release date has yet to be announced, the upcoming season of House Of The Dragon is only expected to arrive sometime in 2024.

Last month, HBO Max content CEO Cacey Bloys has expressed that sometime in 2024 “was a good guess” for the return of the acclaimed prequel. While he did not specify when exactly the second season would release, he expressed that the show would not be eligible for the 2024 Emmy season (whose eligibility period ends on May 31 that year), suggesting that the earliest fans can expect the show’s return is Summer 2024.

House of The Dragon’s first season was released last year, and is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, which takes place 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones, and concerns a war of succession within House Targaryen. It was renewed for a second season in August 2022.

In a four-star review of House Of The Dragon, NME noted the series’ compelling narrative and tension-building stakes, writing: “What is reassuring is that House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; six episodes in, it is all coming together to create a rich stew.”