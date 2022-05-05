A new trailer has been released for Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon – you can check it out below.

Set 200 years before events in the flagship HBO series, House Of The Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood and follows the Targaryen family during the Dance of the Dragons – a civil war among House Targaryen for the Iron Throne.

This latest trailer sets the stage for the conflict, as various houses swear allegiance to King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) and his named successor, his firstborn child Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).

“Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne,” Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) tells the young heiress in the trailer.

Elsewhere, we see Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), another contender for the throne, encounter a fire-breathing dragon.

Along with the trailer, HBO has released a selection of character posters. You can check them out in the Twitter thread below.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Eldest child of Viserys I.#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/vMiviN8PDA — Sky TV (@skytv) May 5, 2022

House Of The Dragon also stars Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

The supporting cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savannah Steyn.

House Of The Dragon is set to premiere on August 21 via HBO Max in the US. It will be simulcast on Sky Atlantic/NOW in the UK on August 22.

This is the first of many Game Of Thrones spin-offs in the works, with three other live-action shows and an animated series in development.