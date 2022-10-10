Paddy Considine has revealed that Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin sent him a text praising his performance in spin-off House Of The Dragon.

The actor plays King Viserys Targaryen in the prequel series, set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The series is adapted from Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, which documents a war of succession among House Targaryen known as the ‘Dance Of The Dragons’.

Speaking to GQ Hype, Considine said he got Martin’s seal of approval, saying: “I got a text message that simply said: ‘Your Viserys is better than my Viserys’’.

“It was from George R.R. Martin. And I thought: ‘that’ll do it. Thanks for trusting me’.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor defended the character from assertions made by some fans that he’s boring, adding: “There’s this perception that he’s weak, which I think is absolutely nonsense. He’s just too compassionate for the job. I think the sense of duty is what got to him.

“He was the only person in this kingdom who had any fucking morals whatsoever. He holds everything together as long as he absolutely can. I thought he was a joy to play. He believed in duty above everything. I don’t know if people fully understood that correctly.”

Speaking to NME, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke recently discussed how the characters of Rhaenyra and Alicent have evolved following the 10-year gap between episode five to six.

HBO renewed House Of The Dragon for a second season in August, after the first episode debuted to 20million viewers in the US.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What is reassuring is that House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; six episodes in, it is all coming together to create a rich stew.”