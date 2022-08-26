‘House Of The Dragon’ renewed for season two

HBO has renewed Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon for a second season.

The show’s renewal comes after the first episode debuted on Sunday (August 21), which has been watched by 20 million viewers in the US across linear, on demand and HBO Max platforms, according to the network.

Francesca Orsi, executive vp of HBO programming, said: “We are beyond proud of what the entire House Of The Dragon team has accomplished with season one. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see TV.

“A huge thank you to George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

Fire reigns. #HouseoftheDragon has been renewed for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/6CxhzC7SKv — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 26, 2022

House Of The Dragon, adapted from Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, is set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The show, which follows a war of succession among House Targaryen, stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What is reassuring is that House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; six episodes in, it is all coming together to create a rich stew.”

Along with working on the next book in the A Song Of Ice And Fire saga, The Winds Of Winter, Martin is developing a number of other Game Of Thrones spin-off shows. These include an animated series in Yi Ti and a live-action project around character Corlys Celaryon.

House Of The Dragon’s second episode debuts on HBO in the US on Sunday August 28. It is released in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW.