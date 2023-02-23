‘House Of The Dragon’ season two could arrive in Summer 2024

House Of The Dragon could return for its second season in Summer 2024.

According to Variety, HBO Max content CEO Cacey Bloys has expressed that sometime in 2024 “was a good guess” for the return of the acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel. While he did not specify when exactly the second season would release, he expressed that the show would not be eligible for the 2024 Emmy season (whose eligibility period ends on May 31 that year), suggesting that the earliest fans can expect the show’s return is Summer 2024.

Commenting on the pace of the show’s development, Bloys expressed: “My philosophy is a good script is number one priority. I am not doing it based on wanting to have one a year, two a year. I want to do it based on the scripts that we’re excited about.”

Advertisement

Bloys also highlights that it is unlikely that HBO is able to produce a constant stream of Thrones programming. “Remember, to get ‘House of the Dragon’ following up from ‘Game of Thrones,’ we developed a lot of shows, shot a pilot, developed a bunch of scripts and we got ‘House of the Dragon,’” he stated. “To do that again is going to take the same amount of effort. You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what’s going to work.”

House of The Dragon’s first season was released last year, and is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, which takes place 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones, and concerns a war of succession within House Targaryen. It was renewed for a second season in August 2022.

In a four-star review, NME noted the series’ compelling narrative and tension-building stakes, writing: “What is reassuring is that House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; six episodes in, it is all coming together to create a rich stew.”

House of The Dragon is also one of a few Thrones-related projects that are in the pipeline with HBO. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network compiled 15 prequel concepts after researching Martin’s bibliography, including the Age of Heroes spin-off Bloodmoon, which was cancelled in 2019 after its pilot.

Most recently, a Jon Snow sequel series was announced, while shows based on Dunk And Egg, The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships are currently in early stages of development. Three animated series are also in the works, including The Golden Empire, which will be set in the land of Yi Ti.