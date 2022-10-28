‘House Of The Dragon’ season two set to arrive in 2024

House Of The Dragon season two will not be released until “sometime” in 2024, according to HBO.

The Game Of Thrones prequel’s first season recently concluded on Sunday (October 23) with episode The Black Queen, which set the stage for the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

After the show was renewed for a second season back in August, HBO has confirmed the show won’t return in 2023.

Speaking to Vulture about season two, HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys, said: “Don’t expect it in ‘23, but I think sometime in ‘24.”

He added: “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

Following the season one finale, showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed to Deadline there would be no more recasting of characters moving forward.

“As a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done,” Condal said. “We tell the story in real time from here forward. The actors are playing these characters until the end. We’re not recasting anybody.

“We’re not making any huge jumps forward in time. We are now in the Dance of the Dragons, and we’re gonna tell that story.”

House Of The Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s fictional history book Fire & Blood, which charts the history of House Targaryen.

The fantasy author recently confirmed he’s “about three-quarters of the way done” on the next installment in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series, The Winds Of Winter.