‘House Of The Dragon’ season two trailer shows Westeros at war

The first trailer for House Of The Dragon season two has been released. Check it out below.

The series, which is a prequel to the HBO hit Game Of Thrones, is based on George R. R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood. It is set almost 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, and chronicles the events which lead up to the decline of House Targaryen.

Starring Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans among others, the first seasons received high acclaim, and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama.

The second season was renewed five days after the premiere of season one, in August 2022, and is set to air on June 16 2024.

Now, the official trailer for the eight-episode series has been released, and it suggests another season filled with epic battles, vicious dragons, brutal power-struggles and dramatic character development.

It promises to be a violent and eventful season, with Eve Best’s character Rhaenys Targaryan saying the line: “When the desire to kill and burn takes hold and reason is forgotten, you will not even remember what began the war in the first place.”

The trailer depicts an ongoing civil war between the Green and Black Councils, fighting for King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Queen Rhaenyra (D’Arcy) respectively, with each side believing they have a rightful claim to the Iron Throne.

Other returning cast from the first season includes Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen.

In a four-star review of the first season, NME wrote: “What is reassuring is that House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; six episodes in, it is all coming together to create a rich stew … it is a relief to see a prequel that seems to know what it’s doing. A decent watch for fans and neutrals alike.”