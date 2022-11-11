‘House Of The Dragon’ star Milly Alcock says she won’t do fantasy roles again

House Of The Dragon‘s Milly Alcock has vowed that she won’t do fantasy roles again after portraying the younger Rhaenyra.

The Australian actress, who plays the teenaged version of Princess Rhaenyra in the Game Of Thrones spinoff prequel series, said in a new interview that she’s not interested in any future roles in fantasy programmes or films.

She told the Herald Sun: “I’m not doing any fantasy roles. I don’t want to do anything like that. I have done it and I don’t need to do it again. I am just kind of waiting for the right project. I am not in a rush to jump on something.

“I would rather work not a lot and do work that I am really proud of and passionate about. When you sign on to a project you have to get used to talking about it for six months or a year of your life, so you want to make sure you really adore it and I am waiting for that project to come along and surprise me.”

Elsewhere in the interview she reflected on her whirlwind experience starring in the HBO fantasy series, saying that she’s still trying to find her “new normal”.

“It was and still is genuinely life-changing and I am still adjusting and it’s all very strange,” Alcock said. “But there’s also this element of, ‘This is probably all going to be temporary and it will die down.’

“I know I am not all that,” she added, laughing, “and you just can’t buy into it I guess, so I haven’t been believing it. I am in a bit of denial.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin revealed that he wanted House Of The Dragon to begin “much earlier” than the TV series actually does.

The author and creator explained that he would have started the show much earlier by focusing on two characters who are dead at the start of the series, Aemon and Baelon Targaryen.

Martin said his idea for season one’s timeline was turned down, because no one on the creative team liked it. He made the reveal during an interview with David Anthony Durham for publisher Penguin Random House.