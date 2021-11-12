‘How I Met Your Father’ reveals first look photo of the cast

A cast photo has been released for How I Met Your Mother spin-off How I Met Your Father.

The series, which will star Hilary Duff as lead character Sophie, debuted a photo of the full main cast on Thursday (November 11).

As revealed on Variety, the image shows Duff, Chris Lowell who plays Jesse, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley’s Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen and Suraj Sharma as Sid.

Like the format of the original show, How I Met Your Father will see Sophie spend the series relaying to her son the story of how she met his dad.

According to the show’s synopsis, the group “are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

It was recently announced Kim Cattrall would play the future version of Duff’s character Sophie.

This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have created the series, while original How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas serve as producers.

In a statement upon the show’s announcement, Isaac and Elizabeth said: “Carter and Craig’s iconic original series revolutionised the half-hour comedy, and we are so honoured to be carrying the torch forward for the next generation – and with Hilary Duff no less!

“We can’t wait for audiences to meet Sophie and her crew, and watch them come into their own and find love in modern-day New York City.

The 10-episode series will debut on Hulu in the US in 2022.