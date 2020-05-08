‘How I Met Your Mother”s Cobie Smulders revives Robin Sparkles for ‘Let’s All Stay At Home’ song

How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders has revived her character’s alter-ego Robin Sparkles for a new ‘Stay At Home’ song – check out the video below.

The actor portrayed Robin Scherbatsky in the hit US sitcom from 2005-2014. Throughout the series, fans saw a number of flashback musical moments from Scherbatsky’s teenage ’90s pop career.

One of the songs featured was ‘Let’s Go To The Mall‘, which has now been reimagined by Smulders during lockdown as ‘Let’s All Stay At Home’.

Advertisement

“Dad says I’m too young to date – lame!/ Guidelines say we have to wait – that’s fair“, Smulders-as-Sparkles sings in the piano performance, adding that she’s “gonna isolate ’til Canada day“.

“Here it is. I hope it takes your mind off some things. It certainly did for me!” Smulders captioned the Instagram video, before thanking How I Met Your Mother creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for penning the new lyrics.

“And to Brian Kim, who helped compose this song originally,” she added. “He wrote this new piano version and then rewrote it when it was too challenging for me. It was a wonderful journey down memory lane.”

At the end of her message, Smulders pointed fans in the direction of the Canada Helps, Save The Children and Daily Bread Food Bank charities. “If you are able and willing please donate…” she said.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, HIMYM co-creator Craig Thomas confirmed a fan theory about a relative of the show’s character, Lily (played by Alyson Hannigan).