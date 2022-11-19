How long would it take to watch all of ‘Game Of Thrones’?

How long it would take to watch all eight seasons of Game Of Thrones in their entirety has been revealed.

The hit HBO series – based on books by George R.R. Martin – first premiered on the network in March 2012, running for eight series until it reached its conclusion in December 2019.

The first season of Game Of Thrones was the longest, with 10 episodes clocking in at nine hours and 27 minutes in length. The show remained around the nine-hour mark for its first six seasons, but dropped to the seven-hour region for its last two runs – partially down to a shorter batch of episodes for each.

Season seven boasted seven episodes and would take seven hours and 20 minutes to watch, while season eight had only six episodes, lasting seven hours and 10 minutes. Altogether, the whole eight seasons of Game Of Thrones would take 70 hours and 14 minutes to watch or, if watched back-to-back with no breaks, just under three whole days.

If that isn’t a long enough marathon, GoT fans have since been able to add the prequel House Of The Dragon to their viewing schedule. The first season wrapped up in October, with its 10 episodes clocking in at 10 hours and seven minutes.

Season two is in the works, but will not be released until “sometime” in 2024, according to HBO. “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns,” the network’s chief content officer Casey Bloys said in a recent interview. “It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

In a four-star review of House Of The Dragon, NME wrote: “Some of the acting is wooden, and not up to the standard of vintage Thrones – perhaps because the main series used up literally all of the actors in Britain – but it is a relief to see a prequel that seems to know what it’s doing. A decent watch for fans and neutrals alike.”