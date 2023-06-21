How many episodes of ‘And Just Like That’ season two are there?

And Just Like That returns for its second season this month.

Created by Michael Patrick King, the series reunites Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt for a sequel series to the original Sex And The City.

The show’s first season debuted in 2021. It was renewed for a second season on Max in March last year, which will feature the brief return of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha.

How many episodes are in And Just Like That season 2?

The second season spans 11 episodes in total, one more than the first. The first two episodes will be released on June 22 in the US on Max, while UK viewers can find episodes on Sky Comedy and NOW.

Each subsequent episode will be released weekly, with the finale scheduled for August 24.

Is there a trailer for season 2?

A full trailer was released in early June – check it out above.

Other cast members set to return include Sarita Choudrey as Seema Patel, Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, Karen Pittman as Dr. Nye Wallace and Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino. New cast members include the return of Enid, played by Candice Bergen, and John Corbett’s Aidan Shaw, who was one of Carrie’s love interests from the main show.

Earlier this year, Sam Smith also teased their involvement in the series on Instagram, although their role is still unclear.

Cattrall will return as Samantha in a brief cameo appearance during the season two finale, according to Variety. Her scene, which involves a phone conversation with Carrie, was filmed in March without seeing or speaking with other stars of the show. In the first season, Samantha was acknowledged via text message but didn’t make an actual appearance.