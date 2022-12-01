How many episodes are there in ‘Wednesday’?

Netflix series Wednesday serves as a reboot and spinoff of The Addams Family, with Jenna Ortega taking on the role of the leading creepy teenager.

Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, the series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

‘Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” a synopsis reads.

How many episodes are in Netflix series Wednesday?

There are eight episodes in the first season of Wednesday, which were all released on Netflix on November 23.

The opening four episodes were directed by Burton, with Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall serving as director across the final four episodes.

Will there be a second season of Wednesday?

A second season has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, although it’s incredibly likely the show will return. The series recently broke the platform’s streaming records, with 341.23million hours viewed in its first week (via Deadline), beating Stranger Things season four.

Alongside Ortega, the show’s supporting cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Emma Myers, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White and Christina Ricci, who plays the role of Marilyn Thornhill, also feature in the series.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the look – pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”