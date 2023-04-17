How many episodes of ‘Barry’ season four are there?

HBO’s acclaimed series Barry comes to an end with its fourth season.

Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, the dark comedy drama follows hitman and aspiring actor Barry Berkman (Hader) as he attempts to escape his violent past.

In the fourth season, Barry is in prison following his arrest, where he’s haunted by the words of his former acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) and attempts to win his forgiveness.

Since the show began in 2018, Barry has been nominated for 44 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series on three occasions. Hader won Outstanding Lead Actor twice for his performance in the lead role in 2018 and 2019.

How many episodes are in Barry season 4?

Like previous seasons, the final outing spans eight episodes in total. The first two episodes premiered on April 16 in the US, with the finale scheduled for May 28, 2023.

Why is Barry coming to an end?

Speaking to Variety, Hader explained that “a very clear ending presented itself” while writing the fourth season.

“It was very much in the writing and the storytelling,” Hader said. “I mean, a lot of people after last season were like, ‘Why are you doing another season? It should have just ended.’ But to me, there are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry – and there’s so many things unsaid.

“What happens in season four is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards. You realise, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward, it ends in season four.”

Barry is available to stream on NOW in the UK.