How many episodes of ‘Demon Slayer’ season three are there?

Tanjiro Kamado heads to the Swordsmith Village in Demon Slayer’s third season.

Based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge, the anime series follows Tanjiro as he strives to become a Demon Slayer after his family were slaughtered and his younger sister, Nezuko, was transformed into a demon.

After the second season adapted the Entertainment District arc, the third season jumps into the Swordsmith Village, where Tanjiro meets swordsmith Hotaru Haganezuka in order to repair his sword following a battle against Upper Rank Six siblings, Daki and Gyutaro.

How many episodes are in Demon Slayer season 3?

The exact amount of episodes hasn’t been confirmed. Past seasons have also varied wildly in length, with the first season spanning 26 episodes while the second season (split into two arcs, Mugen Train and Entertainment District) had 18 episodes in total.

The only indicator is how many chapters each arc spans in the manga. The Entertainment District arc, which has 28 chapters, was adapted into 11 episodes in the series. Going by that metric, the 30-chapter Swordsmith Village arc should be around a similar length.

Where can I stream Demon Slayer season 3?

All season three episodes will be released on Crunchyroll. The premiere dropped in the UK on Sunday April 9, with subsequent episodes expected to air weekly.

New episodes are released (roughly) as they air in Japan, which is Sundays at 11.15pm JST and 3.15pm BST.

Is there a trailer for season 3?

A trailer for the third season debuted earlier this month – check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “Tanjiro’s journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades.”

Demon Slayer is available to stream on Crunchyroll, Funimation and Netflix.