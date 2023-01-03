Kaleidoscope follows a group of criminals, led by Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito), who aim to pull off a heist worth $7billion.

Created by Eric Garcia, the Netflix series follows Pap and his band of thieves, including Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell), Ava Mercer (Paz Vega) and Bob Goodwin (Jai Courtney), as they attempt to break into a vault during a storm which holds billions of dollars in bearer bonds.

Other cast members in the series include Rosaline Elbay, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall and Hemky Madera.

How many episodes are in Kaleidoscope?

The miniseries features eight episodes in total, excluding a one-minute introduction titled Black which outlines the show’s structure.

Each episode is named after a colour and can be (mostly) watched in any order, except for the episode White which always serves as the conclusion. When you boot up the series on Netflix, the episodes will be randomised in a different order for each viewer.

Kaleidoscope leans into this structure by having each episode take place at a different time either before or after the heist. Episode Blue, for example, takes place five days before the heist, while Pink is set six months after.

The show is loosely based on events during the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, which swept across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

Kaleidoscope is available to stream on Netflix.