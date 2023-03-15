How many episodes are in ‘Ted Lasso’ season three?

Season three of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ today (March 15) with the hit series beginning to wrap up the drama at AFC Richmond.

Originally premiering in 2020, the first season of Ted Lasso picked up 20 nominations at the Emmy Awards and went on to win seven of them including Outstanding Comedy Season. Jason Sudeikis also won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the titular coach.

Because of this critical acclaim, an expanded season two was commissioned featuring 12 episodes instead of ten. Ted Lasso was also renewed for a third season ahead of season two even airing.

How many episodes are in Ted Lasso season 3?

There are 12 episodes in Ted Lasso season three. The season premiere Smells Like Ted Spirit goes live today on Apple TV+ with a new episode available to stream every Wednesday from around 4am GMT. The season finale will go live on May 31.

Check out the full list of episodes and their air dates below:

Episode 1 – Smells Like Ted Spirit (March 15)

Episode 2 – Chelsea (March 22)

Episode 3 – 36986 (March 29)

Episode 4 – Big Week (April 5)

Episode 5 – Signs (April 12)

Episode 6 – Every Disadvantage Has It’s Advantage (April 19)

Episode 7 – Ola’s (April 26)

Episode 8 – We’ll Never Have Paris (May 3)

Episode 9 – The Omission Attrition (May 10)

Episode 10 – TBA (May 17)

Episode 11 – TBA (May 24)

Episode 12 – TBA (May 31)

In a three-star review of Ted Lasso season three, NME wrote: “The writing is as sharp as ever, from Ted taking the team into the sewer for a motivational speech to describing himself as ‘like Ned Flanders is doing cosplay as Ned Flanders’. The addition of Zava (Maximilian Osinski) brings real zing to the show, and the newly-formed rivalry with the Hammers, as Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) and Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) try and supplant Richmond, is Premier League funny. Welcome back Ted – we’ve missed you.”

It has been heavily suggested that season three of Ted Lasso will be the last.