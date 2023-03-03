Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six premieres on Amazon Prime Video today (March 3).

Starring Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne) Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree) Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rojas) Will Harrison (Graham Dunne) and Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), the drama follows the story of the iconic, fictional 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers

“Drawn together by personal and artistic chemistry, their complicated musical partnership catapulted the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they suddenly called it quits,” reads a synopsis.

Advertisement

“Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. Set to the soundtrack of original music – this is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.”

How many episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are there?

There are 10 episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six. The first three are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now, with the following three episodes going live a week later, on March 10.

The next two will premiere on March 17 with the final two available to stream from March 24.

Episodes typically go live at midnight GMT. Check out the full release schedule below:

Episode 1 – Come and Get It (March 3)

Episode 2 – I’ll Take You There (March 3)

Episode 3 – Someone Saved My Life Tonight (March 3)

Episode 4 – I Saw The Light (March 3)

Episode 5 – Fire (March 10)

Episode 6 – Whatever Gets You Thru The Night (March 10)

Episode 7 – She’s Gone (March 17)

Episode 8 – Looks Like We Made It (March 17)

Episode 9 – Feels Like The First Time (March 24)

Episode 10 – Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (March 24)

Advertisement

The fictional band at the centre of the series will also be releasing a full-length studio album when the show premieres, featuring contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne and Marcus Mumford.