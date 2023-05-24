How many episodes of ‘Fubar’ are there?

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes his Netflix debut in action-comedy series Fubar.

Created by Nick Santora, the series marks the actor’s first leading role in a scripted live-action TV show, opposite Monica Barbaro as his on-screen daughter.

A synopsis reads: “When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realise their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, Fubar tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humour.”

The show’s cast also includes Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Fabiana Udenio and Travis Van Winkle.

How many episodes are in Fubar?

The series spans eight episodes in total, which were all released May 25 on Netflix.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer in April – you can check it out above.

Along with starring in the series, Schwarzenegger is an executive producer alongside Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale and Bill Bost.

Beyond Fubar, Schwarzenegger is the subject of an upcoming three-part Netflix documentary titled Arnold, which will cover his life as an actor and politician across five decades. Arnold is scheduled to be released on June 1, 2023.