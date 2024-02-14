The second season of Halo, the television adaptation of the gaming franchise of the same name, is under way now, but how many episodes will there be?

The show, created by Kyle Killen (Lone Star) and Steven Kane (Alias, Jack Ryan), is going out in weekly instalments on Paramount+, with the first two episodes having premiered on February 8. Read on for the full season two schedule.

The show takes place in the 26th century, and in the second season, which is set six months after the first, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his group against the alien threat known as the Covenant, with the galaxy on the brink of destruction.

The first season of the show aired on the streaming platform in 2022, departing significantly from the stories and characters of the original games. Marcus Lehto, co-creator of the games, spoke about the changes, saying: “I’m not sure where the inspiration for the show comes from now”, adding that it was “not the Halo I made”.

“I didn’t say I hate the show. Some parts are interesting,” Lehto explained. “Just confused by many of the choices that were made which feel pretty far outside the core fiction I helped create.”

In a three-star review of the first season, NME wrote: “In a TV landscape often influenced by Marvel’s popcorn theatrics, Halo’s serious approach to its grand science fiction concepts is a welcome one. Indeed, outside the blockbuster battle scenes, there’s a stillness to the show which might help it grow into something more cerebral than its origins suggest.”

How many episodes of Halo season 2 are there?

While the first two episodes of the new season – ‘Sanctuary’ and ‘Sword’ – both dropped on February 8, the remainder of the season will debut with one new episode per week.

Each new episode is released onto Paramount+ on a Thursday at 12am PT, or 8am UK time.

Where the first season ran for nine episodes, this second season will include a total of eight episodes, with the finale set to premiere on March 21.

The remaining episodes will follow this schedule:

Episode 3 – February 15

Episode 4 – February 22

Episode 5 – February 29

Episode 6 – March 7

Episode 7 – March 14

Episode 8 – March 21