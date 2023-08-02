Heartstopper season two has arrived on Netflix — you can find episode details below.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke will return as friends turned lovers Nick and Charlie in the show’s second season, which will focus on their developing romance amid exams and plans for the end of year school prom. Two more seasons of Heartstopper had been previously confirmed by Netflix.

An official synopsis for the new season reads: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

New cast members joining this season include Jack Barton, who will play Nick’s older brother David, Nima Taleghani who will play as a teacher at Nick and Charlie’s school, as well as newcomer Leila Khan playing Sahar Zahid from a local girls school and Bradley Riches, who will appear as a new character called James McEwan.

How many episodes of Heartstopper season 2 are there?

The second season will feature eight episodes in total, and all of which will be available to stream on Netflix from August 3.

In a four-star review of season 2, NME wrote: “There is literally nothing in Heartstopper that would offend anyone, while it still acts as a Trojan Horse for representation. It’s the kind of show you know will make people feel less alone; pure bottled joy and a restorative tonic in these turbulent times.”

A third season of Heartstopper has already been greenlit by Netflix.