Jack Ryan has returned to Amazon Prime Video for a fourth and final season – but viewers may be surprised by its length.

The new season sees John Krasinski return as Tom Clancy’s titular CIA analyst-turned-field agent for his “most dangerous mission yet”.

The official synopsis for season four reads: “The fourth-and-final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic.

“As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country.

“As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organisation—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.”

How many episodes of Jack Ryan season 4 are there?

There will be just six episodes for the final season, with the first two having already been released. Episodes three and four will also debut alongside each other, with both being made available in a week’s time on July 7. The remaining two instalments will be released on a weekly basis.

Season four will be the spy thriller’s shortest, with the three previous seasons all being made up of eight episodes.

The reduced number of episodes could be down to the fact that season three and four were shot back-to-back, as Krasinski revealed back in December.

The actor told The Wrap: “We already finished [season 4], we actually shot three and four back-to-back. So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back-to-back so that they wouldn’t have to wait that long again.”

Alongside Krasinski, the fourth season will also see the return of Wendell Pierce (James Greer), Michael Kelly (Mike November) and Betty Gabriel (Elizabeth Wright). Abbie Cornish’s Cathy Mueller, who hasn’t been seen since season one, will also feature.