How many episodes of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 3 are there?

Star Trek: Picard season 3 premiered on Friday (February 17) with Sir Patrick Stewart returning to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard.

The Star Trek spin-off was first announced back in 2018 with the first season then premiering in 2020, with a second season airing in 2022.

Star Trek: Picard is set in the year 2399, 20 years after Jean-Luc Picard’s last appearance in Star Trek: Nemesis (2002). The spin-off first found the character deeply affected by the death of Data and the destruction of the planet Romulus.

“Retired from Starfleet and living on his family’s vineyard, Picard is drawn into a new adventure when he is visited by an apparent daughter of Data, one of several new synthetic beings, or ‘synths’,” reads a synopsis.

The second season then reunited Picard with The Next Generation’s Q (John de Lancie) and Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) before they journeyed back to the year 2024 to adjust the timeline.

Season three sees the return of more iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation actors with Michael Dorn as Worf, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher and LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge joining the series. Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis and Wil Wheaton – who previously guest-starred on Picard – also return for the final season while newcomer Amanda Plummer debuts as big bad Vadic.

How many episodes does Star Trek: Picard season three have in total?

There are ten episodes in season three of Star Trek: Picard.

The first episode aired in the UK via Amazon Prime Video on Friday (February 17) the day after it was shown in the US on Paramount+. New episodes will now be released weekly up until the finale on April 20/21. You can check out the full schedule below.

Episode one – The Next Generation (February 16/17)

Episode two – Disengage (February 23/24)

Episode three – Seventeen Seconds (March ⅔)

Episode four – No Win Scenario – (March 9/10)

Episode five – Imposter – (March 16/17)

Episode six – Bounty – (March 23/24)

Episode seven – TBA – (March 30/31)

Episode eight – TBA – (April 6/7)

Episode nine – TBA (April 13/14)

Episode ten – TBA (April 20/21)

Showrunner Terry Matalas has described Star Trek: Picard as “a send-off to [the cast of The Next Generation] now, post feature films and looking at them decades later.”