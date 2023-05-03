Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 has landed on Disney+, bringing fans a whole new batch of uniquely animated short films, set in a galaxy far, far away.

Volume 2 was announced at Star Wars Celebration in May 2022, with the promise of even more unique animation styles than before.

Unlike the first volume, which just featured animation from Japanese studios, Volume 2 boasts a broader selection of animation styles from multiple countries around the world.

How many episodes of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 are there?

Advertisement

There are nine short films in total, all of which are available to stream on Disney+ now. The shorts range from 14 to 19 minutes long.

The animation studios involved in the new series are El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea), Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D’art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa).

You can find the short film titles and their descriptions below:

1. Sith – A former Sith apprentice finds their peaceful life threatened.

2. Screecher’s Reach – A young girl, out on an adventure with her friends, discovers a legendary cave with a dark pull.

Advertisement

3. In the Stars – Two sisters, who are the last of their kind, fight for survival when Imperial forces discover them.

4. I Am Your Mother – Young Pilot Anni, embarrassed by her clingy mum, must team with her on a madcap academy race.

5. Journey to the Dark Head – A hopeful mechanic and disillusioned Jedi team up for an unlikely quest to turn the tide of war.

6. The Spy Dancer – The Premier dancer at an Imperial-frequented cabaret is tested when her identity is compromised.

7. The Bandits of Golak – Pursued by the Empire, a boy and his force-sensitive younger sister seek refuge at a vibrant dhaba.

8. The Pit – A young prisoner, forced to dig for kyber by the Empire, plans an escape for he and his people.

9. Aau’s Song – A child who longs to sing must stay quiet because voice can cause great calamity in the mines.

Following the announcement of Volume 2 last year, executive producer James Waugh explained that Visions would not become part of the canonicalised Star Wars universe, but that these short films could influence future storytellers.

“That’s right, every piece of Star Wars influences future Star Wars storytellers in some form or other,” Waugh told CBR. “So are there plans to integrate Visions into the timeline saga storytelling? Not currently, but I have no doubt that will see things that were in Visions become part of the fabric of Star Wars over the next decades.”