The latest TV project from Donald Glover is here, with the acclaimed actor, writer and Childish Gambino musician co-creating Swarm with Janine Nabers.

The new satirical thriller series debuted on Amazon Prime Video on March 17, with the likes of Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey and Billie Eilish all starring.

Swarm follows Dre (played by Fishback), “a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn”. You can watch the official trailer for Swarm below.

How many episodes of Swarm are there?

The first season of Swarm consists of seven episodes, all of which arrived on Prime Video on March 17.

The seven episodes are titled: ‘Stung’, ‘Honey’, ‘Taste’, ‘Running Scared’, ‘Girl, Bye’, ‘Fallin’ Through The Cracks’ and ‘Only God Makes Happy Endings’.

Speaking to Vulture about the writing process, Glover, who created Atlanta, said: “We talked a lot about mental health and the internet in the writers’ room. We talked about what kinds of personalities are drawn to cults, what kinds of personalities are drawn to obsession, what kinds of personalities are prone to violence. We had people come in who had been in cults or around cults. We asked a lot of questions and made a Pinterest board, if you will, of what could possibly be this character’s [Dre] deal. But we never answered it. I don’t want people to study this and be like, ‘Oh, this is a very true depiction of blank‘.”

Will Swarm be back for a second season?

It seems unlikely that Swarm will return for a second season. In a recent Elle interview with co-creator Nabers, the playwright and TV writer said “this is definitely a limited series. The story of Dre is over.”

Asked if the show could one day spawn another series, Nabers added: “I don’t know. If you look at the history of Atlanta, it took many, many years to complete that, so who knows? But as of right now, I’m saying we’re done.”

Swarm is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.