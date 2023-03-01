The Consultant is an American black comedy thriller series created by Tony Basgallop, based on the novel of the same name by Bentley Little.

Christoph Waltz plays the titular consultant Regus Patoff, who takes over a mobile gaming company after the murder of its CEO.

“CompWare employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives,” reads a synopsis.

Advertisement

Alongside Waltz, The Consultant stars Nat Wolff (Craig) Brittany O’Grady (Elaine) and Aimee Carrero (Patti).

How many episodes of The Consultant are there?

The first season of The Consultant has eight episodes. The series hit Amazon Prime Video last week (February 24) with all eight episodes available to stream right away.

The episode titles and run times are as follows:

Creator – 33 minutes

Mama – 30 minutes

Friday – 33 minutes

Sang – 33 minutes

Sick – 32 minutes

Glass – 32 minutes

Elephant – 34 minutes

Hammer – 36 minutes

Will there be a season two of The Consultant?

Advertisement

The first season wrapped things up neatly but left the door open for a potential second season. Amazon has yet to confirm if The Consultant will be renewed.

However, in an interview with Collider, creator and writer Tony Basgallop revealed they “pitched [The Consultant] very much as this can go on and on, but we were very clear to say that it’s not just a continuation. These are chapters.”

“You know, each season should reflect something in itself and stand for something in itself and have its own ending in a sense. What I didn’t want to do is just, ‘Let’s get to the end of every season and have a huge cliffhanger, and then we’ll figure out what it is, how we can solve it later in the next season if we’re lucky enough.’ It very much wasn’t that approach.”

“I think, with someone of Christoph’s caliber, we had to reassure him that, ‘Look, seasons are whole things. Each one you should look at as a novel in itself.’ Maybe we’ll do a trilogy. Maybe one is enough. Maybe two will be right. I think if the materials are there, then we’ll continue.”