Upload season three has arrived on Prime Video today (October 20) – get all the details on the new season below.

The streaming service’s hit sci-fi show is the creation of The Office and Parks And Recreation‘s Greg Daniels. It stars Andy Allo as Nora Antony and Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown as they traverse a tech-heavy world.

A synopsis for the third season of the show reads: “In Upload Season Three, we pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes?

“Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.”

How many episodes of Upload season 3 are there?

The third season of the show will feature eight episodes in total, which will begin streaming weekly from today (October 20).

For the next month, two episodes of the show will then be released each week, with the season finale premiering alongside the penultimate episode on Friday, November 10.

See the release schedule for the third season of Upload on Prime Video below.

Episodes 1 and 2 will be released on Friday, October 20.

Episodes 3 and 4 will be released on Friday, October 27.

Episodes 5 and 6 will be released on Friday, November 3.

Episodes 7 and 8 will be released on Friday, November 10.