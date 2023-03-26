How many episodes of ‘Succession’ season four are there?

Succession is coming to an end with its fourth and final season.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the HBO comedy-drama series follows the internal power struggle within the Roy family, the owners of media conglomerate WayStar Royco, amid mounting concerns around the health of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

At the end of the show’s third season, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) tipped off Logan about the Roy siblings’ plan to prevent the company from merging with rival GoJo – creating a sharp dividing line between Logan and his children.

Advertisement

Armstrong confirmed season four would be the show’s last in February. “You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession,” he said. “I’ve never thought this could go on forever.”

How many episodes are in Succession season 4?

Season four spans 10 episodes in total, the same amount as the first two seasons (the third season had nine episodes).

When does the finale air?

Each episode will be released weekly on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK from Monday March 27, while US viewers can catch it on HBO Max from Sunday March 26.

The finale is scheduled to air on Monday May 29 in the UK and Sunday May 28 in the US.

A synopsis for season four reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed.

Advertisement

“A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”